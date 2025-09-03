JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2,811.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

