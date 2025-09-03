Jeff Horing Sells 260,802 Shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 260,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $8,465,632.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,197,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,260,230.94. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Jeff Horing sold 282,367 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,100,688.41.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.
View Our Latest Analysis on nCino
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nCino by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 781,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 458.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $10,325,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.