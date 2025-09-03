Jeff Horing Sells 260,802 Shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 260,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $8,465,632.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,197,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,260,230.94. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Jeff Horing sold 282,367 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,100,688.41.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nCino by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 781,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 458.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $10,325,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

