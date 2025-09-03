JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) versus Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Critical Review

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JELD-WEN and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN -10.03% -1.60% -0.35% Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JELD-WEN and Worthington Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.14 -$189.02 million ($4.06) -1.57 Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.79 $96.05 million $1.91 33.80

Worthington Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JELD-WEN and Worthington Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN 1 7 0 0 1.88 Worthington Enterprises 1 2 1 1 2.40

JELD-WEN presently has a consensus target price of $6.03, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.61%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Summary

Worthington Enterprises beats JELD-WEN on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.