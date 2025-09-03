JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

PRTA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Prothena has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.04.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Prothena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in Prothena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 116.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 634,832 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

