John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, adecreaseof80.3% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF by 397.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,883 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF by 455.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHHY opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

About John Hancock High Yield ETF

The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

