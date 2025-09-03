John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adeclineof81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 17.35% of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get John Hancock International High Dividend ETF alerts:

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7%

JHID stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.