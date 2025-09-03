JOY (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$3.05. JOY shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 215,467 shares.

JOY Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91. The company has a market cap of C$202.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$172,380.00. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

