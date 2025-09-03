JOYY Inc. $YY Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $57,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

