JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Stock Price

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991,632 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,950,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,045,000 after purchasing an additional 575,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,719,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,603,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,406,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

