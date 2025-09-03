Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 95.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 262,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 358,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $6,539,793.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,105,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,296,848.04. This represents a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $27.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.