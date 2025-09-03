Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,260 Valvoline $VVV

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

