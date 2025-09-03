Jump Financial LLC Invests $330,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $24,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $362.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.41 and a one year high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.46.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.