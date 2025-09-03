Jump Financial LLC Invests $334,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.65, a PEG ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $257,244.90. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 42,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,312.55. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $484,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,475.52. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,379 shares of company stock valued at $49,319,729 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

