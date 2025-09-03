Jump Financial LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 462,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 246,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

