Jump Financial LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,477 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,639 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $13,539,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.