Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

