Jump Financial LLC Sells 247 Shares of City Holding Company $CHCO

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in City were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

City Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding Company has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $239,949.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,269.22. This represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

