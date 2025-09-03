Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in August

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,100 shares, anincreaseof5,600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

