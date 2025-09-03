Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 175.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $505.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.93. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.