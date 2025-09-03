KB Home $KBH Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,917 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,206 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of KB Home by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 60,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

