Keros Therapeutics, Inc. $KROS Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Keros Therapeutics worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

KROS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.38. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 49002.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

