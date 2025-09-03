Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.18 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.03). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 77.87 ($1.04), with a volume of 64,849 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

