Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,656,000 after purchasing an additional 219,059 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428,256 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

