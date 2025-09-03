Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,323,000 after acquiring an additional 148,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $131,608,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 339,162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 15,553.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $139.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This represents a 48.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This trade represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

