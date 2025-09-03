Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 366,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,395,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 1,355,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.