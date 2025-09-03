Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Mariner LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,833,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $52.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.