Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,960 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 613,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

