Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 949 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.74.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,686 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.