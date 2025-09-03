Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

EVRG stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

