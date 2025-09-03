Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 95.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the sale, the director owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.