Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.