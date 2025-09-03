Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $232.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

