Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

