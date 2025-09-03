Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 157,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -10.12%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

