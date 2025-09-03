Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEHP opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

