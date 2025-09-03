Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus upped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

