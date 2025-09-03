Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $269.72 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

