Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,601 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,157,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,295,000 after buying an additional 120,793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

