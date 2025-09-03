Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 189.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $453.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $254.43 and a 12-month high of $457.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.