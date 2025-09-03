Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,119,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ON by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ON Trading Down 0.6%

ON stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.