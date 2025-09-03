Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

