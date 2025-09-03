Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,503 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 998,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 184,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,699,000 after buying an additional 119,852 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

