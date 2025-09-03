Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

