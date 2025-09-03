Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,044 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3,243.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $179,000.

EOS opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

