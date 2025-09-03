Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 686 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,038,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 406,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.