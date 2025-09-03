Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $920,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,442,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,452 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6,414.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 127,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AFG opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

