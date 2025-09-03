Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF $AVXC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVXC stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

