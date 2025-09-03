Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.