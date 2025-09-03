Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.00. Key Tronic shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 35,258 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $110.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Key Tronic by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.