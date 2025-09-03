Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus International Paper (NYSE:IP) Critical Survey

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Paper and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 3 1 5 0 2.22 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

International Paper presently has a consensus price target of $55.65, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given International Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. International Paper pays out -1,850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

International Paper has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Paper and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $18.62 billion 1.39 $557.00 million ($0.10) -491.20 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 1.96 $429.88 million $0.62 15.44

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV. International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper -0.12% 2.63% 1.09% Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.36% 135.47% 14.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Paper beats Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

